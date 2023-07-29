Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,427.74

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,427.74 ($31.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,770 ($22.70). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,806 ($23.16), with a volume of 122,434 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KWS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.67) to GBX 2,250 ($28.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.62) to GBX 2,000 ($25.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,745 ($35.20).

Keywords Studios Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,851.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,404.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,461.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Insider Activity

Keywords Studios Company Profile

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Don Robert bought 110 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,254 ($28.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,479.40 ($3,179.13). In related news, insider Don Robert bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,254 ($28.90) per share, with a total value of £2,479.40 ($3,179.13). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($23.72) per share, with a total value of £49,987 ($64,094.11). Insiders purchased 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

