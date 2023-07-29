Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY23 guidance to $1.78-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.78-$1.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

