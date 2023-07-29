Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $331.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.