KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. KBR updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.76-$2.96 EPS.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 915,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,662. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.