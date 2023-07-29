KBC Group NV Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $34,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 46,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $154.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $155.16. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

