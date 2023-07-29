KBC Group NV Sells 89,408 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,408 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of Allstate worth $45,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 102.2% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Allstate by 34.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 159,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $112.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.