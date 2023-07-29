KBC Group NV Sells 77,269 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,269 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Hershey worth $40,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.65. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.