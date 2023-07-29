KBC Group NV Sells 239,545 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.