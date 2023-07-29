KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,702 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $28,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Finally, 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.02.

Moderna Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,005 shares of company stock worth $47,656,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

