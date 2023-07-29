KBC Group NV Purchases 110,162 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $48,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 645,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,361,000 after purchasing an additional 131,169 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 105,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

