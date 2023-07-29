KBC Group NV Has $43.32 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 407.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,648 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $43,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Fiserv stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.