KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $30,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

