KBC Group NV Buys 54,342 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,342 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $139,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $331.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.88 and its 200-day moving average is $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.