KBC Group NV Buys 23,509 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $35,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $219,236,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 856,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $214.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average is $229.95. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

