KBC Group NV Acquires 26,365 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 1.22% of SJW Group worth $28,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,070,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.53. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

