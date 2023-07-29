KBC Group NV Acquires 236,395 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 128.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,395 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $27,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

