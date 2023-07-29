Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Karooooo Price Performance
KARO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. 14,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Karooooo Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on KARO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karooooo from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Karooooo by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Karooooo by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Karooooo by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
