Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the June 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Karooooo Price Performance

KARO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. 14,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio is 306.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KARO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karooooo from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Karooooo by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Karooooo by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Karooooo by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Articles

