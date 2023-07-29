Kadena 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.45 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Kadena has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001974 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $138.74 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,665,475 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

