K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 84713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
K9 Gold Trading Down 16.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
About K9 Gold
K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.
