JUST Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $219.72 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

