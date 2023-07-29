Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 132.14 ($1.69).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Just Group Stock Performance

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £858 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.45 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.59.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Featured Stories

