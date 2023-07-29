Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after buying an additional 356,919 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,341,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,967,000 after buying an additional 168,293 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,327. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.90%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

