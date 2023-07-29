Jump Financial LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

NYSE MGM opened at $50.89 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

