Jump Financial LLC Sells 6,448 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $115.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

