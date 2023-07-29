Jump Financial LLC Purchases 206,220 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 139.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,220 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

LBRT stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

See Also

