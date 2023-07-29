Jump Financial LLC Invests $6.45 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,579,524 shares of company stock worth $80,909,045 in the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VRT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,622,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,730. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

