Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 903.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $121.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

