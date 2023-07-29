Jump Financial LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 394.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $482,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 126,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,146. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.18 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

