Jump Financial LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 105,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $136.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,215. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average is $132.79.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

