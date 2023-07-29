Jump Financial LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321,489 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,204,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of TQQQ opened at $45.22 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

