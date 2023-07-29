Jump Financial LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,962 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Tenaris by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NYSE TS opened at $33.25 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

