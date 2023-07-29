Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of TD SYNNEX worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.27.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,781.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,347,205 shares of company stock valued at $221,693,224. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $97.11. 355,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,654. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

