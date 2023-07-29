Jump Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

