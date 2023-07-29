Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 73,754 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of WPC stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.13. 2,139,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.26. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.23%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.