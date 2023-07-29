Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 56,147 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Polaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Polaris by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Polaris by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.80. 584,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

