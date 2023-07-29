Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 145,871 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of United States Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on X shares. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

