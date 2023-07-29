Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,201 shares of company stock valued at $24,422,762. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2 %

CHD traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

