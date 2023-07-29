Jump Financial LLC Buys 4,097 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VeriSign by 88.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VRSN stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,139. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total value of $134,711.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

