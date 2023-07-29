Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1,433.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,189 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.