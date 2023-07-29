Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 35,816 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.22.

In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.25. 363,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.77. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $138.82 and a 52 week high of $182.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

