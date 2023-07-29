Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.2 %

AME opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $162.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

