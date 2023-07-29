JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,727. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.