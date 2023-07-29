JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $15.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.11 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.