John Wood Group (LON:WG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $168.56

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.56 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 146.17 ($1.87). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 148.10 ($1.90), with a volume of 2,629,938 shares.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.69).
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £998.33 million, a PE ratio of -173.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
