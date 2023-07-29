John Matthew Collins Sells 10,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Matthew Collins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00.
Calix Trading Down 3.1 %
CALX stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $77.44.
Institutional Trading of Calix
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
