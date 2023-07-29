JMP Securities Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.86.
Arista Networks stock opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $178.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88.
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock worth $22,931,006. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
