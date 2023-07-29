JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1,951.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,467 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 827,433 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 186,250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,967 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

