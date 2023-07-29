Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,123 ($14.40) and last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.49). 308,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 792,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,145 ($14.68).

A number of research firms have recently commented on JET2. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.23) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Jet2 from GBX 1,600 ($20.52) to GBX 1,850 ($23.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,211.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,232.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Jet2’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Jet2’s payout ratio is presently 866.14%.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

