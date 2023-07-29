Jet Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $320,885.25 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $320,885.25 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,323.11 or 1.00021223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00844122 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $304,654.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

