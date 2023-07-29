Jet Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $304,416.93 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $304,416.93 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00842865 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $293,184.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

